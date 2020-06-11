Trump is getting his reopening even as the virus takes another swipe

Trump says the virus is now reduced to just the “embers” and “ashes” of a spent pandemic as patience for nationwide lock downs fades and states aggressively open.

The facts say the opposite. Another 1,299 Americans died on Tuesday and much more than 112,000 people in the US have died from the illness.

Increasingly, as airlines add flights, schools prepare classes for the fall and Americans balk at the proven fact that trips to the beach are off, it seems he might have made a shrewd bet — at least within the narrow political calculus that motivates his actions. More and folks seem ready to live with the illness and its awful cost — at least those individuals who have not personally experienced its deadly potential — if it means recapturing a semblance of their normal lives.

“Americans are on the move and they can’t be tied down and they can’t be restrained,” Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas said on Wednesday.

But such decisions are coming without the honest, unprejudiced advice of a President whose most fundamental duty is to help keep Americans safe and who has suppressed the ability of public health officials to talk with the nation from an authoritative White House backdrop.

The notion of a prolonged battle against a virus that is the “worst nightmare” of the government’s top infectious illness specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, doesn’t match the President’s electoral plans. That’s one reason why Fauci, and the administration’s other top coronavirus expert, Dr. Deborah Birx, haven’t been seen at a presidential podium in days.

The default position of the President and many state governors is now implicitly that the country has stopped wanting to halt the disease in its tracks — but will have to live with it — though the apparent position has been reached without public discussion. There’s been no moment when the President has come clean about the costs of opening up with the nation he claims has already “prevailed” over the disease.

“We want the continued blanket lockdown to end for the states. We may have some embers or some ashes, or we may have some flames coming, but we’ll put them out. We’ll stomp them out,” Trump said Friday.

‘100,000 more deaths by September’

Given an apparently unstoppable opening trend, one prominent expert now expects a further 100,000 visitors to succumb to the virus by September, amid proof a spike in hospitalizations since Memorial Day broke the straight back of the resolve of several citizens to stick to social distancing.

Some states that embraced Trump’s vows to open the economy have fast-rising infections. While nationally, new cases have plateaued or slightly dipped as worst-hit epicenters such as New York and New Jersey emerge from the storm, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the combat Covid-19 is still not even close to its endgame.

“I think right now, most Americans are not ready to lock back down, and I completely understand that. Here’s the bottom line, though, which is that — I understand people are willing to live alongside this virus,” Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

“It means that between 800 and 1,000 Americans are going to die every single day. We’re going to get another 100,000 deaths by September. So, that’s a catastrophic cost,” Jha said, offering the kind of factual analysis that’s no longer dispensed from the White House.

Aggressive openers Texas and Florida have both seen recent increases in infections. Arizona just told its hospitals to activate emergency plans amid an increase of cases.

A reckoning over race sparked by the death of George Floyd in a new exemplory instance of police brutality drove the worst pandemic in 100 years from the headlines for days. But the virus does not respect an epochal moment in a nation’s story — health experts fear and are expectant of that mass demonstrations only helped the virus spread — and can show up in hospitalizations and deaths in weeks ahead. Already, some members of the Washington, DC, National Guard working during marches and protests have tested positive for Covid-19.

Andy Slavitt, a former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, pointed to studies showing that stay-at-home orders had likely saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.

“Once we come back out, if we come back to exactly our old habits, it’s going to spread just as fast,” Slavitt told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night.

“So we have to be out and take the kind of precautions that are safe precautions. We can get back to normal life. We can live with this virus. But if you’re in a place with these red areas like Arizona, North Carolina, Arkansas, you should be very, very careful.”

Trump plans to openly defy virus with resumption of campaign

Trump denied the threat from the pandemic until it was too late. He failed to precisely invoke wartime powers to equip hospitals with protective equipment for doctors and nurses and failed to create a comprehensive national testing system, then put it all on the states. Even as the pandemic appears to worsen in North Carolina, he is castigating its Democratic governor for his reluctance to host the Republican National Convention with a crowd which could lturn right into a massive viral cloud — even as sports leagues ready plans for reopening without fans in the seats. Trump will hold a rally in Oklahoma in a few days, which is far from the worst-hit US state, but did record a spike in the last couple of days.

The President is not alone in wanting life to get back again to normal — even if his instincts are being mainly driven by the vital to get the economy relocating time for the final straight of his reelection campaign. Americans of all ages and political stripes want their lives back.

The longer the virus stalks the country, the deeper are the economic costs of a shuttered economy and the mental and emotional scars of life truncated. Americans are voting using their feet — last week-end in Ocean City, Maryland, people flocked the boardwalk and many weren’t wearing masks. Elsewhere, crowded restaurant terraces didn’t exactly appear to represent a good example of social distancing. States are announcing all kinds of openings.

“The state is best served moving together even though we have various regions with a current spike in cases,” Arkansas’ Hutchinson said.

Such comments reflect the reality that there is no political incentive really for almost any politician to talk publicly about the possibility of a return to stay-at-home orders that public health experts may possibly recommend in the on top of that possible worlds.

But it’s still unclear how the political consequences of a resurgent pandemic clashing with aggressive openings may possibly play out.

According to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS , half Americans say they are perhaps not yet comfortable returning to their normal lives. And most — 56% — disapprove of the way the President is handling the pandemic. Some 73% of Republicans do however feel safe going back to normalcy while only 23% of Democrats believe that way.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is zeroing in on Trump’s denial of the pandemic and his chaotic leadership to drive a broader argument also considering his recent inflaming of the Floyd protests to stake an incident that the President is simply unfit to lead. Five months from the election, we realize one thing for certain. Covid-19 is very much likely to be a backdrop as Americans vote in November.