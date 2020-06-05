Trump invokes George Floyd’s name while taking economic victory lap

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody,” Trump said throughout a White House Rose Garden event before signing an item of legislation dedicated to small business loan flexibility.

“This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” Trump added.

Trump’s comment about Floyd “looking down” was introduced by unwieldy and unprepared remarks, in which that he devoted an important portion to praising the work law enforcement was doing to quell demonstrators and urging some states to activate the National Guard.

Speaking in reference to Floyd, Trump maintained that “equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.” But at no point did Trump explicitly bring up if the source of that problem — a lack of just treatment legally enforcement — was systemic racism. In fact, Trump reiterated the requirement to “dominate” any violent protesters, despite rising concern in cities throughout the nation about violent arrests and so-called assaults by police on demonstrators. And as protesters in the wake of Floyd’s death carry on across the country to demand racial equality and policing reform, Trump’s solution has gone to, once again, campaign by crediting his administration’s efforts to improve the economy. When Trump sat down to sign the bill, the PPP Flexibility Act, he shushed reporters attempting to ask him questions. “What’s happened to our country and what you now see, it’s been happening, is the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African American community, for the Asian American (community), for the Hispanic American community, for women, for everything — because our country is so strong and that’s what my plan is,” Trump said before signing the bill. The President failed to answer questions about Asian American and African American unemployment, that has been less robust than other minority groups. For the second month in a row , less than half of black Americans were working, with only 49.6% of the population employed, up significantly less than 1 percentage point from April. The last time such a small share were working was in 1983. Asked by PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor how those job numbers were a victory, Trump tossed his hand and remarked: “You are something.” Though the function was billed as a news conference, he did not answer any questions from the media.

