Trump interrupts briefing after person shot outside White House

The United States secret service shot a person outside the White House, President Donald Trump stated, soon after he was quickly taken out of a press briefing.

The president informed press reporters on Monday that a person had actually been shot and required to medical facility outside the White House, however provided couple of other information. Mr Trump stated he had actually heard reports that 2 shots had actually been fired.

Mr Trump left of the scheduled press briefing after a secret service authorities came near him at the podium. The briefing resumed a couple of minutes later on.

The president stated: “Somebody was taken to the hospital. It seems that the shooting was done by law enforcement at that person — it was the suspect who was shot.”