Trump International Joins Other NYC Hotels Exposed For NOT Changing Bedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Better be careful before you book your next vacation, y’all!!

In a brand new sting operation conducted by Inside Edition, it was unearthed that some NYC hotels — including Trump International Hotel & Tower — were failing to meet basic cleanliness standards and also failing to change out the bedding! This is especially alarming amid the COVID-19 pandemic!!

The show’s team used a blue-light spray to apply their logo to bedding and towels, and a blue-light washable gel on high-contact surface areas, including door handles, the remote, and thermostat. The following day, they would always check back into the exact same hotel room under a different name to see if the area had precisely been cleaned.

Despite the room coming with a card which noted the hotel was taking added precautions for the safety of its guest, and also provided them with a PPE “welcome kit,” the standard for cleanliness wasn’t met. Upon their arrival at Trump’s Central Park West hotel on day two, the sheets appeared to have already been changed, but a pillowcase still showed the bright-blue logo. In addition, the blue-light gel on the remote and area above the minibar also remained.