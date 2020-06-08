Trump insists police will not be defunded amid growing movement across the US

Donald Trump dismissed a movement among some activists and Democratic lawmakers to “defund the police” in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“There won’t be de-funding. There won’t be dismantling of our police. And there is not going to be any disbanding of our police,” that he said throughout a meeting with police at the White House.

As he usually does when weighing in on state and local issues, the president did not cite any law that might give him the authority to override a determination by a mayor, governor, city council or state legislature.





His comments came as some senior House and Senate Democrats opted against condemning a number of the political left calling for police departments to either be stripped of funding or abolished. Leaders of the “defund the police” movement have spent most of Monday trying to explain they want to reduce police funding and direct those monies to social programmes to greatly help troubled young adults.

But the name those activists chose for the movement has given Mr Trump and his team ample kindling to test starting a political fire to turn up his conservative base.

The Minneapolis city council has approved a measure to dismantle its police department after Mr Floyd, a black man, was killed by way of a white officer.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tried to explain the movemnt is approximately how taxpayer funds are spent and “changing policies to make sure our policing is more just.”

“But those are local decisions,” the California Democrat said.