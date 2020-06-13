Trump insists he will leave the White House peacefully if he wins – but it would be bad for the U.S.

President Donald Trump has blasted Joe Biden as being ‘not all there’ for claiming that he would won’t leave the White House if he fails to win a second term.

In an interview with Fox News aired on Friday, Trump told host Harris Faulkner that he would leave the Oval Office peacefully if Biden wins but that he believed it would be a ‘very sad thing for our country’.

Trump also accused Biden of hiding in a ‘sanctuary city’ in his basement.

His comments were in reaction to claims produced by Vice President Biden that the military would need to force Trump to leave if he lost and that the president would try to ‘steal’ the election.

Faulkner asked Trump whether he had heard Biden’s comments all through the 20-minute interview which mainly dedicated to race relations in the United States and the president’s reaction to the recent weeks of civil unrest.

‘Look, Joe’s not totally all there, we all know it and it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for your self,’ Trump answered.

‘He’s created his own sanctuary city because basement, wherever he is, and he doesn’t emerge.’

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has been continuing with his campaign from his basement because of the travel restrictions and shutdowns implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump on the other hand has made plans to begin back up his rallies on June 20.

The president went on to state that he would leave office peacefully if he lost in November and would move onto still another endeavor.

‘Certainly, if I do not win, I don’t win,’ he said. ‘I’ll go on and do other do other things.

‘I think it would be an extremely be an extremely sad thing for our country,’ he added of a potential loss for his reelection campaign.

In her question, Faulkner have been referring to comments recently produced by Biden where he claimed that Trump would ‘try to steal this election’.

He alleged that the president would achieve this by trying to suppress voting, pointing to the unproven claims produced by Trump that mail-in voting could bring massive fraud.

Democrats already accused Republicans in Georgia of voter suppression during the state’s primary on Tuesday, noting the majority of the issues were in heavily black areas.

‘It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern. This president is going to attempt to steal this election,’ Biden told in an interview on ‘The Daily Show.’

‘This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent – direct voting by mail – while he sits behind the desk in Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary,’ he said, adding that his campaign had lawyers willing to step in and enforce voting rights.

Biden also addressed fears among Democrats that Trump would won’t concede the election should the former vice president beat him in November.

He pointed to the former Joint Chiefs of Staff who have criticized Trump in recent days and said he was confident the military would escort Trump out of the White House should it arrived at it.

‘I was so damn proud to know that four chiefs of staff developing and ripping the skin off of Trump,’ Biden said.

‘I promise you; I am definitely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.’

Such a move would be unprecedented in American history.

Biden’s comments had already been blasted by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany who said that it was a ‘ridiculous proposition’.

‘This president’s looking forward to November,’ McEnany said this week on ‘America’s Newsroom’ on Fox News.

‘This president’s hard at the office for the American people and leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories.’

And Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said it was a ‘brainless conspiracy theory.’

‘This is just still another brainless conspiracy theory from Joe Biden as he continues to attempt to undermine confidence in our elections,’ he said in a statement.

‘It was the Obama Administration that tried to subvert an election by spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 and Biden himself was part of the effort to sabotage the incoming Trump Administration simply because they couldn’t live with President Trump’s victory. President Trump has been clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election.’

In the first part of the Fox interview on Friday, President Trump repeated a claim that he had done more for black Americans than any president.

‘So, I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president. And, let’s have a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, even though, it’s always questionable, you understand, in other words, the end result,’ he said.

Faulkner interrupted, ‘Well, we are free, Mr. President. So, he did pretty much.’

Speaking about the recent protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of the police, Trump added that it was giving the country a ‘ glimpse of liberal policies’.

‘It was all very liberal mayors, radical left mayors, all of these places,’ Trump said of the places where peaceful protests had at times considered violence.

‘It wasn’t that they weren’t in Republican cities. They were all in cities that frankly, I think I’ve a chance to win many of those cities. But they were all cities run by radical lefts Democrats. And I think it’s a very sad thing that would happen.’