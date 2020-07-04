Trump, in fiery Mount Rushmore address, decries rise of ‘far-left fascism,’ calls on Americans to rise upTrump, in fiery Mount Rushmore address, decries rise of ‘far-left fascism,’ calls on Americans to rise up

The president asserted that recent attacks on the country’s monuments, along with “cancel culture” and the rise of the Marxist ideology of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization, were symptoms of a “left-wing cultural revolution” that was threatening to “overthrow the American revolution.” BLM explicitly advocates the destruction of the “nuclear family struture,” which Trump said was in fact the “bedrock of American life.”

“We only kneel to Almighty God,” Trump remarked, in a clear shot at athletes who kneel in protest during the national anthem. “We will not be intimidated by bad, evil people. It will not happen.”

Trump went on to characterize endemic efforts to terminate and humiliate dissent as a form of “totalitarianism” and an “attack on our magnificent liberty” — and promised that it “will be stopped very quicky.”

“This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore,” Trump said, referring to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump also announced plans to create “a new monument to the giants of our past”

He said however sign an executive order to set up a national garden of American heroes — a “vast outdoor park” to feature the statues of the “greatest Americans to ever live”

“From this night, and from this magnificent place, let us go forward united in our purpose and rededicated in our resolve. We will raise the next generation of American patriots.”

Trump’s comments followed a set of protests and riots across the country that led to the destruction of numerous monuments, plus the terminations of high-level academics and policy experts only for challenging Black Lives Matter.

“They want to silence us,” Trump said, as cheers of “U-S-A!” broke out. “But we will not be silenced. … We want free and open debate, not cancel culture. … Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America. … But just as in centuries past, the American people will stand in their way.”

Trump specifically praised the FBI’s recent arrest of the “ringleader” of several statue attacks, in addition to his executive order to increase punishments for those who deface monuments.

“Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America.” — President Trump

‘”Tonight, as we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for, struggled, and bled to secure,” Trump said, warning of a concerted attempt to “wipe out our history” and “indoctrinate our children.”

That was an apparent reference to public schools’ decision to teach false information from The New York Times’ “1619 Project.” The author of that project has acknowledged her very own anti-white racism, and core claims of the project have been debunked by historians.

“They think the American people are weak and sodt and submissive,” the president continued, to applause, “But no, the American people are strong and proud. And they will not allow our country and its values and history and culture to be taken from them.”

“Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we could no longer comprehend ourselves or America’s destiny,” Trump said.

It is time, Trump said, for American politicians to summon “bravery” to confront as soon as.

“For the sake of our honor, for the sake of our children, for the sake of our children, we must protect and preserve our history, our heritage and our great heroes,” that he continued.”

The event drew thousands of spectators, most of them without masks, even while coronavirus cases spike in the united states. The president was set to speak before a large fireworks show, the first to be held at your website in over a decade.

Hours before Trump arrived, protesters blocked a road leading to the monument. Authorities worked to move the demonstrators, mostly Native Americans protesting that South Dakota’s Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people against treaty agreements. About 15 protesters were arrested after missing a police-imposed deadline to leave.

Trump was expecting a South Dakota show of support, with the state Republican Party trying to sell T-shirts that feature Trump on the memorial along with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. But concern about the coronavirus risk and wildfire danger from the fireworks, combined with Native American groups’ protests were also present.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, a Trump ally, had said social distancing won’t be required during the event and masks will be optional. Event organizers were to provide masks to anybody who wanted them and planned to screen attendees for symptoms of COVID-19.

Fox News’ John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.