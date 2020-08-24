Trump: If Biden is elected president, ‘China will own our country’ – Armenian News

United States President Donal Trump informed Fox News on Sunday that he would be open to totally decoupling the U.S. economy from China, prior to caution: “If Biden is elected, China will own our country.”

“I don’t want to set the world on fire right now,” Trump said throughout an unique interview on “The Next Revolution.”

But “There has been no country that has ripped us off more than China…,” he continued. “We lose billions, hundreds of billions of dollars. We get nothing from China. Yes, we get some goods that we could produce ourselves….[but] we get nothing. All we do is lose money.”

Trump signed a landmark trade handle China in January, reducing stress in between the world’s 2 biggest economies amidst a trade war after allegations that China had actually for years been controling its currency and taking U.S. trade tricks.

Since the international coronavirus break out, nevertheless, Trump informed Hilton that the offer is “longer the same to me” and raised the possibility of totally severing ties with the communist nation.