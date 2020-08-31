Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris – Panorama

President Trump on Friday stated he would support seeing a female president in the United States, but rapidly included that it ought to not be Democratic vice governmental candidateSen Kamala Harris (D-Calif), The Hill reported.

Trump buffooned Harris over her bad efficiency in the Democratic governmental main throughout a project rally in New Hampshire.

“And this would be your president, possibly? I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” Trump informed a raucous crowd. “You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it, and she’s not competent.”

“They’re all saying ‘we want Ivanka,'” Trump included, motioning to the crowd and generating loud cheers. “I don’t blame them.”

Harris is the first woman of color chosen to a significant celebration’s governmental ticket. She assaulted Trump a day previously over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, stating he stopped working at his fundamental task of keeping Americans safe.