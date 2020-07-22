Trump Holds First-Ever Virtual Fundraiser And Raises $20 Million From 300,000 Donors

Breitbart reported Tuesday night that President Donald Trump held his first-ever virtual fundraiser and raised a massive $20 million from the more than 300,000 private donors who took part.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the nationwide chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, made remarks to Breitbart News about the fundraiser on Tuesday night.

Pres Trump raises $20- million without leaving the WH or needing to use a face mask. The Trump Campaign revealed that Pres Trump participated tonight in “the first ever virtual fundraiser.” The project states the online occasion generated over 300,000 contributions. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 22, 2020

Guilfoyle: ‘They want four more years’

“This is a great day for the president and for the country showing the robust enthusiasm for President Donald Trump,” Guilfoyle stated.

“They want four more years,” she continued. “We had over 300,000 people log on for our event tonight to donate to the president. We raised over $20 million in the first-ever of its kind virtual Zoom event.”

300,000 contributions for this virtual occasion alone pic.twitter.com/MmAn6OEm28 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 22, 2020

Raising $20 million in a single fundraising occasion is jaw-dropping for any prospect, specifically throughout the COVID-19- motivated period of virtual occasions.

The occasion was co-hosted by Guilfoyle and Donald Trump,Jr in addition to Trump’s more youthful child TiffanyTrump There were likewise cameos by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Tuesday’s occasion included a roundtable and other virtual platforms, which President Trump contributed to establishing

“This shows the momentum that the president has that everyday Americans are choosing President Donald Trump,” Guilfoyle stated to BreitbartNews “The silent majority is speaking up with a willingness and a desire to vote for four more years on Nov. 3.”

President Donald Trump raised an eye-popping $20 million on Tuesday night in his first-ever virtual fundraiser, from an overall of more than 300,000 private donors who took part. — Sandy Kay Wagner (@Sandikay60) July 22, 2020

Guilfoyle: ‘This is a great day for Americans’

Guilfoyle stated the effective grassroots occasion enabled daily Americans to have a direct connection to the President format to the president, even if in virtual type.

“Everyday Americans who are forgotten no more under President Donald Trump were able to log on and participate with the president,” Guilfoyle stated.

“This is a great day for Americans,” she included.