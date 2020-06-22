Trump held off sanctioning Chinese over Uighurs to pursue trade deal

Image copyright

Presidents Trump and Xi met during a G20 meeting in Japan a year ago





President Donald Trump says he failed to sanction Chinese officials further over the detention of Muslims in Xinjiang as he was in the “middle of a trade deal”.

Mr Trump told the Axios news site that achieving a “great” deal meant he couldn’t impose “additional sanctions”.

China has held about a million Uighurs and other ethnic groups in camps in Xinjiang for indoctrination and punishment but denies mistreating them.

The issue arose after allegations in a book by ex-Trump aide John Bolton.

Mr Bolton had so-called that at a summit last year Mr Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping the green light on building the camps in its western region, with the US leader saying it absolutely was “exactly the right thing to do”. Mr Trump denies the allegation.

What did Mr Trump tell Axios?

The president’s comments were made in an interview last Friday, that has been then published by the usa news web site on Sunday.

Axios says that when Mr Trump was asked why he had held off imposing further sanctions on Communist Party officials over the problem of the camps, that he said: “Well, we were in the middle of an important trade deal.

“And when you are in the middle of a negotiation and all of a sudden you start throwing additional sanctions on – we’ve done a lot. I put tariffs on China, which are far worse than any sanction you are able to think of.”

John Bolton's allegations in his book have infuriated Donald Trump





As part of a bitter trade war, the usa imposed tariffs on a lot more than $360bn (£288bn) of Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on a lot more than $110bn folks products before a “phase one” deal was signed in January.

Asked why he failed to use the Global Magnitsky Act – passed by Congress in 2016 to counter human rights violations – Mr Trump said “nobody’s mentioned it specifically to me with regard to China”.

Axios also pressed Mr Trump on the allegation from Mr Bolton, his ex-national security adviser, he had asked President Xi to help him win re-election by buying agricultural produce from US farmers.

“No, never. What I told every one we deal with, not only President Xi, I want them to sell to this country. What’s best for the country will work for me.

“But I do not go around saying, ‘Oh, help me with my election.’ Why would I say that?”

What is China accused of in Xinjiang?

Activists say China is trying to assimilate Muslim ethnic groups by force, by destroying their culture and banning their techniques.

The BBC visits the camps where China's Muslims have their "thoughts transformed"

China says the camps in the autonomous territory are vocational educational centres that target Islamic extremism.

A report in March said tens and thousands of Uighurs was transferred out of Xinjiang to work in factories across China.

Chinese state media said any labour transfer was voluntary.

Changing the calculus on China

President Trump stated publicly and bluntly a truth that has privately frustrated Congress and some within the administration for days gone by two years.

In the autumn of 2018, the US was on the verge of imposing sanctions on top Chinese officials and entities associated with Uighur mass detention camps. Propelled with a rare bipartisan request from lawmakers, officials from their state department and National Security Council had voiced support. But as Mr Trump said, the concept was shelved so as perhaps not to jeopardise trade talks with Beijing.

In May this year, many months after the first phase of a trade deal was finally clinched, Congress voted overwhelmingly in preference of a bill to protect Uighur human rights. Although Mr Trump eventually signed it in to law, it isn’t yet clear whether he can act.

A historic economic treaty with China was going to serve as a pillar of his re-election campaign, but tensions over the pandemic could possibly be changing that calculation. The administration has signalled it might punish Beijing for covering up the original coronavirus outbreak, and has denounced its new security law governing Hong Kong. Fury with China is now an important election issue, and that could influence any action on Uighur repression.

What steps gets the US taken?

The Trump administration has been criticised for perhaps not targeting China more openly on human rights.

However, some components of the government have now been publicly critical of China’s treatment of Uighurs.

The state department has levelled accusation of torture and abuse. It, combined with commerce department, have imposed some sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang.

There are some import restrictions on Chinese companies, visa bars on some Chinese officials plus some bans on goods produced under forced labour – but not stronger Treasury sanctions.

Last Wednesday, the president did sign legislation authorising US sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang, but says he can decide on their use.