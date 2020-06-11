Trump heads to Dallas for campaign fundraiser and roundtable on ‘justice disparities’

The roundtable, which will include “faith leaders, law enforcement, & small business owners,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere, will “discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities.”

The event, the description of which does not specify that racial disparities will be addressed, is scheduled to happen at the Gateway Church Dallas Campus.

The guest names at Thursday’s roundtable have yet to be announced, but past public conversations the White House has facilitated with the African American community have mainly included conservative allies, religious leaders and law enforcement. They have not included civil rights leaders, local activists and organizers associated with demonstrations over George Floyd’s death or the groups of individuals who died because of police brutality.

The exact problems expected to be discussed at the roundtable aren’t apparent, nevertheless the President has used similar meetings this week to relay his perceived victories for the African American community — namely, criminal justice reform, opportunity zones and the typical state of the economy. He’s also used the meetings to call against defunding police departments.

According to officials , the White House has been drafting an executive order on police reform and the President has considered endorsing additional police reform measures in the wake of national outcry over Floyd’s death at the hands of cops in Minnesota. But it isn’t clear whether Trump will require any of those actions while he’s in Floyd’s home state. After the roundtable, the President is slated to attend a joint fundraising committee dinner at a personal residence, that may bring in $10 million for Trump Victory, a Republican National Committee official confirmed to CNN. Trump Victory is a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign, the RNC, and 22 state parties. The price tag is $580,600 per couple to attend the Thursday night event at a personal home in Dallas. About 25 individuals are expected. Trump is expected to attend a similar fundraising event in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday. These are Trump’s first in-person fundraising events since March, if the coronavirus pandemic halted conventional fundraising and campaigning. The President’s visit to the Lone Star State comes as Texas continues to cope with the pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases in the usa, there have been a lot more than 80,000 identified coronavirus cases in Texas and more than 1,900 have died from the virus. And on Wednesday night, the usa surpassed 2 million identified coronavirus cases. While Trump is en route to Dallas, the White House coronavirus task force, light emitting diode by Vice President Mike Pence, will meet for the second time this week in Washington, as a reliable model is projecting a steep upsurge in cases in the fall. But as Pence and Trump continue to lead the country’s coronavirus response, they will have also been eager to push federal and state guidance aside this week for the sake of the President’s reelection campaign. Pence appeared to openly flout Virginia guidelines on Wednesday when he tweeted and subsequently deleted a photo with a large band of tightly-clustered Trump campaign staff at their Viriginia headquarters with no masks. The cap on gatherings is 10 people in Virginia. Trump’s Dallas visit comes as Trump kicks off his reunite to campaign-related events, including in-person rallies, even as federal guidelines carry on to discourage large gatherings. On Wednesday, the President announced he’d host his first rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Ahead of the Texas visit, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump for his handling of the coronavirus and for “running away” from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism. “More than 1,800 Texans have died as a result of COVID-19, more than 2.9 million have filed for unemployment, and people around the world are marching against systemic racism in our country,” Biden said in a statement. “For weeks we’ve seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality. Instead, he’s further divided our country. Today’s trip to Texas won’t change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo-ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns.”

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten, Betsy Klein, Kevin Liptak and Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.

