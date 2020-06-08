Trump hasn’t met with protesters or visited Minneapolis despite precedent

A trip to the site of a national tragedy is something a US president is often called to do — listening to Americans impacted by a meeting that has captured the country’s attention and calling for national unity.

Trump has expressed his sympathies from within the heavily fortified White House gates, and invoked Floyd’s name during a meeting focused on American jobs. He’s posed for a photo at a church damaged by looters after peaceful demonstrators were cleared from the location with anti-riot deterrents, such as for instance pepper balls. And he is held a roundtable with representatives of national police organizations, a Republican sheriff and two Republican lawyers general, to know their side of the matter.

But Trump’s efforts to address the demonstrations have, in many ways, garnered criticism and sown division.

Vice President Mike Pence has held a number of listening sessions with members of the African American community.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Sarah Westwood contributed to the report.





Source link