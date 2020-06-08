Trump hasn’t met with protesters or visited Minneapolis despite precedent

A trip to the site of a national tragedy is something a US president is often called to do — listening to Americans impacted by a meeting that has captured the country’s attention and calling for national unity.
Trump has expressed his sympathies from within the heavily fortified White House gates, and invoked Floyd’s name during a meeting focused on American jobs. He’s posed for a photo at a church damaged by looters after peaceful demonstrators were cleared from the location with anti-riot deterrents, such as for instance pepper balls. And he is held a roundtable with representatives of national police organizations, a Republican sheriff and two Republican lawyers general, to know their side of the matter.
But Trump’s efforts to address the demonstrations have, in many ways, garnered criticism and sown division.
Vice President Mike Pence has held a number of listening sessions with members of the African American community.
“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said. “It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’ ”
A senior administration official said an address on issues associated with race and national unity is under serious consideration. And Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson — the only real black person in Trump’s Cabinet — hinted in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that we’re “going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail.”
But so far, Trump has had little direct experience of members of the American public who disagree with his politics since taking office.
By and large, though, the White House doesn’t put the President able to be challenged by each and every day Americans who oppose his political views. In fact, it’s quite rare for a modern American president to be publicly confronted by each and every day Americans dissenting from their administrations’ policies. Every meeting, roundtable and event is carefully curated with guests vetted by White House staff.
But there is certainly precedent for all of us presidents to generally meet with activists and civil rights leaders, or, in at least one case, to visit the websites of mass protests rooted in racial tensions.
President John F. Kennedy met with civil rights leaders the same day Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. President George H.W. Bush was criticized for waiting five days to visit Los Angeles in the wake of the LA riots following the acquittal of police involved in cruelly beating Rodney King. And President Richard Nixon met with anti-Vietnam War protesters before dawn at the Lincoln Memorial five days after the incident at Kent State University, when Ohio National Guard opened fire and killed four students protesting the war’s expansion into Cambodia.
Some of Trump’s previous visits to American communities nursing the wounds of national tragedy have now been met by criticism and division.
