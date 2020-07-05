Trump has revealed his 2020 campaign strategy (opinion)

The argument itself carries very little weight. Trump is wrong if he thinks that seriously engaging in the complex realities of our nation’s past is an act of wiping out our history. It’s the people who deny that racism is embedded inside our democracy’s evolution who are wiping away our history.

There’s grounds President Trump is concentrating on the controversy surrounding monuments of essential historical figures who supported slavery or racism. It’s his latest effort to make use of the culture wars as a way of overcoming the huge gap that exists between his administration’s economic policies and the bread-and-butter needs of middle-class Americans.

Since Ronald Reagan, Republican presidents experienced to get together again their own economic policies — which largely benefit corporations and the wealthy — with the growing populist rhetoric that their base responds to.