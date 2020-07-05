Trump has revealed his 2020 campaign strategy (opinion)

The argument itself carries very little weight. Trump is wrong if he thinks that seriously engaging in the complex realities of our nation’s past is an act of wiping out our history. It’s the people who deny that racism is embedded inside our democracy’s evolution who are wiping away our history.
There’s grounds President Trump is concentrating on the controversy surrounding monuments of essential historical figures who supported slavery or racism. It’s his latest effort to make use of the culture wars as a way of overcoming the huge gap that exists between his administration’s economic policies and the bread-and-butter needs of middle-class Americans.
Since Ronald Reagan, Republican presidents experienced to get together again their own economic policies — which largely benefit corporations and the wealthy — with the growing populist rhetoric that their base responds to.
In their new book, “Let Them Eat Tweets,”
political boffins Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson astutely chronicle the ways that the GOP has attempted to navigate this fundamental contradiction. While some conservatives in other countries have moved toward the center in a conciliatory fashion and agreed to raise taxes to aid a social safety net, the GOP has flouted this strategy and only dividing the electorate through incendiary social rhetoric to rally supporters who may possibly otherwise get the economic policies of the Democrats more inviting.
President Trump has mastered this political approach. Since taking office, that he has maybe not pushed for a lot of policies targeted at improving the economic circumstances of middle-class Americans that are struggling. His recipe of supply-side tax cuts and deregulation continues a decades-long trend that has helped fuel economic division and middle-class insecurity
His response to the pandemic has also placed millions of working Americans at risk. By ignoring public health experts, throwing his weight behind swift re-openings, mocking the use of face masks
and downplaying the need for social distancing, we are now facing a surge in Covid-19 cases and staring down ab muscles real chance of another national lockdown.
The long-term economic effects would be devastating. The organizations that survived the first round might not allow it to be through yet another shutdown. And then you can find the frontline workers who’ll be forced to carry on working in dangerous conditions. Many of their kids, who need education for economic advancement, could fall behind if schools do not reopen in the fall. If the President had taken active measures to contain the coronavirus and managed a slow and cautious reopening, we’re able to have joined the set of nations that are currently on the path to economic recovery
Stoking the monuments controversy could be the latest polemic rhetoric from the President whose economic policies are a deep failing working and middle class Americans. In this, President Trump has revealed his 2020 campaign strategy: He can do everything they can to exploit cultural tensions in an attempt to over come the fact that so many Americans would answer Reagan’s famous question
, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” with a resounding “no.”