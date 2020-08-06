Trump hangs on to financial edge in race against Biden By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden holds project occasion in Wilmington, Delaware



By Trevor Hunnicutt

(Reuters) – President Donald Trump prevented efforts to maim his re-election project’s financial benefit, as Republican donors handed over record money in July, project disclosures revealed on Wednesday.

Trump’s project and carefully allied groups pulled in $165 million throughout the usually slow political fundraising month of July, more than Democratic competitor Joe Biden’s $140 million, the projects stated in different declarations.

The result enables Trump to get in the last stretch of the U.S. governmental project with a slim, however undamaged, money benefit.

Trump and party-backed groups now have more than $300 million to invest on ad, door-knocking organizers and other political costs, they stated, compared to Biden’s $294 million.

Democrats and Republicans are set to host their conventions this month. The made-for-television pageants have actually been downsized due to the unique coronavirus, which has actually struck the United States especially hard, however are still anticipated to be viewed by countless Americans starting to pay major attention to the long race to the WhiteHouse The election happens onNov 3.

