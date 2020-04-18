Trump hails ‘positive signs’ in coronavirus fight, says US is ‘king of ventilators’

“We continue to see a lot of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak,” he mentioned, the identical week that the White House has issued tips for the gradual reopening of the nation.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He mentioned that Texas and Vermont will permit some companies to open, whereas nonetheless requiring social distancing, whereas different states expect to decrease restrictions. But different harder-hit states, reminiscent of New York, have given no indication they are going to be lowering measures any time quickly.

Trump additionally went again to placing the blame of sluggishness in the preliminary U.S. response on the Obama administration, from whom he mentioned he inherited “broken junk.”

“We inherited a broken terrible system, our cupboards were bare, now we’re loaded up and we loaded up these hospitals,” he mentioned.

“We started with garbage,” he mentioned at one other level, whereas additionally blaming Democrats for politicizing the disaster. He has been essential of Democratic congressional leaders for a hold-up in a refill of a small enterprise mortgage program that ran out of funds this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has mentioned she desires to see cash for hospitals and state and native governments in any package deal, as properly.

The administration in the early days of the disaster struggled with testing and ventilators, with critics accusing Trump and the administration of being sluggish to behave — whereas the administration has pushed again by pointing to motion Trump took, reminiscent of banning journey from China, Iran and the European Union.

On Saturday, Trump mentioned the U.S. has now caught up on ventilators — in half through the use of the Defense Production Act and collaboration with state governments — and mentioned that the U.S. is now main the world in relation to ventilators.

“The hardest thing of all by a factor of 20 is the ventilators and now we’re the king of ventilators, we have ventilators… we’re going to be helping other countries very soon,” he mentioned, including that 1000’s are being constructed each week.

US OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION OF WHETHER CORONAVIRUS ESCAPED FROM WUHAN LAB

Now, after per week in which he has mentioned the U.S. is previous the worst of the disaster, Trump is shifting emphasis to kickstarting an financial restoration after weeks-long lockdowns throughout the nation to cease the unfold of the virus.

But that method has drawn warning from Democratic governors, in addition to some well being consultants, who warn that reopening the economic system too rapidly might result in a “second wave” of infections.

The U.S. has registered 706,779 confirmed circumstances and greater than 37,000 deaths, the very best in the world. But Trump famous that the statistic is in half as a result of of the giant U.S. inhabitants, and in relation to per capita deaths, the U.S. is decrease than international locations reminiscent of Italy and Spain. He additionally mentioned that Chinese estimates, lengthy suspected of being manufactured by the authoritarian authorities, had been “impossible.”

“On a per capita basis, our mortality rate is far lower than other nations of Western Europe with a lone exception of possibly Germany,” he mentioned.

In the wide-ranging press convention, he additionally weighed in on attainable investigations into China for its actions surrounding a Wuhan lab — the place officers imagine the virus originated — saying that “they’re doing an investigation, but we’re doing investigations also.”

He additionally stood by his criticism of some of the extra excessive lockdowns going down throughout the nation. Trump prompted controversy Friday through the use of his Twitter feed to name to “liberate” states reminiscent of Michigan and Minnesota.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Some [of the governors] have gotten carried away, they have absolutely gotten carried away,” he mentioned Saturday in phrases of restrictions, pointing in explicit to Michigan.

On Friday, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) lowered its projection of whole deaths from 68,841 (with an estimated vary of 30,188 to 175,965) to only over 60,308 (with an estimated vary of 34,063 to 140,381).