Trump granted another 45-day extension to file annual financial disclosure

“The President has a complicated report and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis and other matters. As a result, he’s been given an additional 45 days, but the President intends to file as soon as possible,” the official said.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and White House staff were initially granted a 45-day extension to submit their financial disclosure forms due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring. The extension deadline cutoff was on June 30, and shortly afterwards, Pence’s latest financial disclosure was made public by the Office of Government Ethics. Trump’s disclosure, however, was not published.