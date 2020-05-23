Trump golfs at his Virginia club amid the coronavirus pandemic

The governmental motorcade got here at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10: 27 a.m. ET, according to swimming pool records. CNN’s Khalil Abdallah reported that the Secret Service participants with Trump at the golf links were putting on masks, although the President and also his golf companions were not. The President was seen riding alone in his golf cart and also a caddy really did not seem with him, Abdallah reported.

“So please as you go out this weekend, understand you can go out, you can be outside. You can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls. You can go to the beaches if you stay 6 feet apart, but remember that that is your space and that’s a space that you need to protect and ensure that you’re social distanced for others,” Birx claimed.

Trump’s last golf getaway got on March 8 when the President gone to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.