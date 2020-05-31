Trump Goes After ‘FAKE NEWS’ Amid Protests and Riots, Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump accused the “FAKE NEWS” of attempting to instigate “hatred and anarchy” in the midst of the continuous fights and mobs around the nation.

People have rioted lately following the executing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been revolts in a few significant U.S. cities and writers have been ambushed and assaulted and even captured as they’ve attempted to cover the news.

Sunday evening, Trump complimented how Minneapolis took care of “Radical Left Anarchists” the earlier night:

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump went on to say that the U.S. will “be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization”:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The president got in but another shot at the “FAKE NEWS,” saying the “Lamestream Media” is trying to “foment hatred and anarchy”: