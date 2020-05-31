Trump Goes After ‘FAKE NEWS’ Amid Protests and Riots, Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization

By
Eman Selim
-
Trump Goes After ‘FAKE NEWS’ Amid Protests and Riots, Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump accused the “FAKE NEWS” of attempting to instigate “hatred and anarchy” in the midst of the continuous fights and mobs around the nation.

People have rioted lately following the executing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been revolts in a few significant U.S. cities and writers have been ambushed and assaulted and even captured as they’ve attempted to cover the news.

Sunday evening, Trump complimented how Minneapolis took care of “Radical Left Anarchists” the earlier night:

Trump went on to say that the U.S. will “be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization”:

The president got in but another shot at the “FAKE NEWS,” saying the “Lamestream Media” is trying to “foment hatred and anarchy”:

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR