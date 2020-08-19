Trump gives nod to Oracle buyout of TikTok in US

US President Donald Trump has actually stated tech giant Oracle would be “a great company” to take control of TikTok’s US operations.

It follows Oracle was reported as a possible purchaser of the Chinese social networks app’s service in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Last week Mr Trump bought TikTok’s owner ByteDance to offer its US service within 90 days or face being closed down

Oracle’s chairman Larry Ellison is a fan of Mr Trump and held a fundraising occasion for him in February.

Mr Trump’s remarks – throughout a speech in Yuma, Arizona – followed reports that Oracle was dealing with a deal for some TikTok possessions with a group of ByteDance’s financiers.

According to those reports, Oracle was seriously thinking about purchasing TikTok’s companies in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand with financial investment companies, consisting of General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital.

In February, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellision held a prominent fundraising event for Mr Trump at his personal golf course and estate in California.

Where does TikTok presently stand in the US?

Last week the White House stated a federal government panel that vets foreign …