Trump gives in to the mask but takes new risks with schools

He continues to jeopardize American lives — including that of their own supporters — on the campaign trail, too. The President decided to keep on flouting the guidelines of his public health experts by holding a campaign rally for his supporters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday night — which was postponed due to weather — where the campaign said it could encourage but not mandate attendees to wear masks, and there likely could have been little adherence to guidance regarding large gatherings (other than the move outdoors, that may help reduce the rate of spread).

‘This should not be a lead story in the news’

Underscoring the divide between Trump and the public health experts that he doesn’t listen to, the President and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have not spoken for weeks . And Fauci has been relegated to podcast and print interviews, likely because he has corrected the President’s misinformation campaign about the virus.

While Trump has recently said that the US is in a “good place” in regards to the coronavirus and contains touted the current mortality rate in the United States (an indicator that generally lags behind rising case numbers), Fauci has delivered the blunt, unsettling facts about the direction of the pandemic.

“As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not,” Fauci said last week on the FiveThirtyEight podcast.

Fauci also said recently that he “would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 (new infections) a day if this does not turn around.” Given that prediction of a frightening increase in cases in the coming weeks, public health experts said Saturday that they were glad the President had finally worn a mask, but as Dr. Peter Hotez put it: “This should not be a lead story in the news.”

“Back in February or March, it would have been the lead story, but not now. We are way past that — we have this terrible public health crisis right now,” Hotez, the Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN’s Ana Cabrera throughout an interview on “Newsroom” Saturday. “The fact that we are still discussing masks is ridiculous. We have to do so much more right now to help slow this terrible onslaught that we are facing from Covid-19. With a steep acceleration, we are going to hit 70,000 cases this week.”

Hotez, who is also co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, noted that the number of instances will quickly rise to 100,000 new cases each day, as Fauci predicted — leading to even greater strain on hospitals, ICUs and staff, a lot of whom happen to be getting sick in hotspot areas. “We have no national plan, national roadmap how to deal with this and how to stop it,” he said.

A relentless give attention to reopening

Yet even with that alarming rise in cases, Trump kept a relentless focus on reopening throughout another confounding week where he sent America’s parents into a tailspin by demanding that schools reopen in the fall.

Though many states are pulling right back on reopening after seeing their case numbers soar, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from school districts that not reopen, while calling the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reopening schools “very tough and expensive.” While most schools are funded locally , cutting federal funding would probably impact the neediest of America’s kids and hit schools already squeezed by the pandemic

In a subsequent press conference of the White House coronavirus task force Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence created even more confusion by stating that the CDC was going to issue different guidelines to clarify the rules for students to return, suggesting the agency was caving to the President’s pressure. (Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the CDC, then said Thursday that the agency was not revising the guidance but instead providing additional information to help schools plan for reopening.)

Even though some kids have become seriously ill and also have died from the coronavirus, Pence emphasized last week that the risks to kids infected by the virus are less than they are for other age brackets. He said it was a blessing that “apart from having an underlying health condition, children do not appear to be susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus.” (During the discussion of schools , Redfield also said that “in general, this virus does not cause significant illness in children.”)

But Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, seemed to mean that the nation does not yet have enough data — due to the limited testing of children now — to draw conclusions about the infection rate among kids.

“If you look across all of the tests that we’ve done… the portion that has been the lowest-tested portion is the under-10-year-olds,” Birx said during Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing. She said the nation’s health experts are still trying “to really figure this out, because parents have done an amazing job of protecting their children.”

“We know the mortality rate in under-25 from the CDC data is less than 0.1%, and so that has been holding,” Birx said. “But until we know how many have been infected, we have no evidence that there is significant mortality in children without coexisting diseases. And that’s what we’re looking for right now, is to really make sure we’ve overturned every rock and understand that in deep detail.”

Teachers along with other adults in danger

Beyond the health problems about kids, there are growing worries about the health of teachers, and how the virus could spread — with children as carriers — from schools back into multi-generational homes with vulnerable older family members.

Teachers’ unions around the country, political powerhouses in their own right, balked at Trump’s threats this week. A new analysis released Friday evening by the Kaiser Family Foundation identified that almost 1.5 million teachers in America are in higher risk of great illness when they contract the coronavirus.

Those educators, who consist of about 24% of the total, possess health conditions which includes diabetes, heart problems or being overweight, or are more aged than 65, making them weaker to severe illness if afflicted with Covid-19, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation analysis

So far, no-one in the Trump supervision has described how schools can actually reopen and maintain interpersonal distancing in between students — given that congested classrooms usually are essentially the status quo in many college districts throughout the nation.

In that leadership vacuum, the nation’s college districts plus governors are attempting to resolve that dilemna on their own (as the requirement of greater college funding to contend with the disease, rather than fewer, is obvious to everybody except the President).

There is not a question that will parents need their children to go back to school, since it will be difficult for most mother and father to return to am employed at full capability if their youngsters are not in the class room. And the most monetarily disadvantaged family members may suffer the most in case schools usually do not reopen.

But mother and father also have managed to get clear they want it to be secure, and many concern a second trend of attacks if correct measures are certainly not taken to contain the virus in schools.

Gallup survey in June found that will 56% of fogeys with youngsters in levels K-12 need their little one’s instruction to be completely in-person this specific fall. About 37% desired a cross program that could encompass a few part-time college and some learning online. About 46% of parents mentioned they were extremely or fairly worried about youngsters getting the virus.

The New York Times obtained an internal CDC document last week that will warned that will fully reopening K-12 schools and colleges would generate the “highest risk” for the spread associated with the coronavirus.

It is too shortly to recognize how American mother and father will reply to the administration’s incomplete approach to school reopenings, but Trump’s tactics associated with confusion plus obfuscation have never gone over nicely so far. And putting youngsters at risk in order to satisfy the President’s wish for a strong economical reopening this specific fall might carry great political value.