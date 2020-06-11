Trump gives bizarre explanation of why some buildings cost more than others

In a roundabout attempt to explaining the cost of medical care, Donald Trump gave a bizarre description of why some buildings cost more than others.

Speaking at a round dining table with faith leaders on police reform, Mr Trump’s stream of consciousness bounced between coronavirus, hurricanes, oil and medical care.

While trying to explain veteran choice health care that enables vets to utilize an out of network doctors as the government pays the bill, Mr Trump said it sounds costly but costs less.





“But it’s one of those many cases where it’s actually less costly and better,” Mr Trump stated before going into this building analogy.

“Sometimes you’ll see a building it costs less money than another building that costs more because the one that built the one that costs more, this one looks better, the one that’s cheaper, it looks better.”

He continued: “They say, ‘how much more did you spend for that building?’ Actually we spent less. You can do that, it’s called: You have to know what you’re doing. If you know what you’re doing.”

At that point, the president did actually realise the comparison was getting lost on the audience.

“That’s only good for the real estate people in here. Of which there are plenty by the way,” that he said.