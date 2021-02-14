Even though President Trump was declared not guilty by the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had very clear ideas about the former President’s future with the party. Interestingly, McConnell had voted for the previous President- where the case was against him for bringing forth an insurrection. Nonetheless, he made it clear that the Republican Party would be going forth without keeping Donald Trump in their works. Torn between trying to appease the many supporters of the former President, and trying to do away with the final days of the self-proclaimed charismatic leader’s legacy for the GOP, they decided to go with the latter.

Trump Won’t Find Support With the Republicans Anymore

On Saturday, Mitch McConnell stated that the actions of the former President were quite disgraceful in the face of a full-blown riot that left 5 people dead. He had forgotten his duty under a misguided garb of righteousness. The Minority Leader of the Senate made it clear that he wasn’t going to get strong-armed into believing Trump didn’t orchestrate the mob. Rather, he stated that anyone doing so would be accusing the 74 million voters of being a part of the mob. It was the result of the vitriol spouted by one man- not 74 million Americans who had nothing to do with this.

The Republican Party has its path cut out for them. They need to start detangling the myriad pieces of Trump- they need to figure out what to carry on with them to bring the Republicans to their former glory- and what to leave behind. It was also mentioned that the Republicans voting for Donald Trump didn’t, in any way, imply that they were backing him for power yet again.

Senator Chuck Grassley stated that time would see to it- for there will always be someone who would be capable of leading. And that person would need followers. Regardless of who takes the mantle, everyone would be a part of it- for they need to work collectively to get rid of the Trump specter.