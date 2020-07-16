Trump Gets Big Endorsement From National Association Of Police Organizations

The National Association of Police Organizations represents more than 1,000 police units and associations across the country and on Wednesday it endorsed Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” read the association’s public endorsement letter sent to Trump.

Letter from the National Association of Police Organizations confirming its endorsement of Pres. Trump: pic.twitter.com/r2Ya1j7NXm — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 15, 2020

The Trump campaign says this endorsement proves he is the ‘Law and Order President’

Team Trump campaign touted the endorsement as proof that that Trump is the “Law and Order President,” a phrase he tweeted last month as he pondered using federal force to tamp down on protesters turned violent in America’s streets.

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump ‘is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe’

“President Trump fights every day for the cops that keep us safe. Joe Biden has done nothing to stop his party’s ‘defund the police’ movement and remains silent as police officers across the country are being attacked by violent rioters and protesters,” said Bob Paduchik, Trump 2020’s senior advisor for law enforcement and labor unions.

“This endorsement for President Trump highlights that as the Law and Order President, he is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe,” he added.

Trump Campaign Statement on National Association of Police Organizations’ Endorsement for President Trump pic.twitter.com/lfcYJwlg15 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) July 16, 2020

New Trump ad claims America ‘won’t be safe’ under Biden

This endorsement comes after Trump held a White House law enforcement roundtable at the earlier this week.

Also on Wednesday, the Trump campaign further emphasized its message of “law and order” in a new campaign ad, tying presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to the far left’s cry to “defund the police.”

Trump’s new ad claims Americans “won’t be safe” if Biden is elected.

So far, Biden has refused to back the idea of defunding the police.