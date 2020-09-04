Trump furiously denies report he disparaged military service, insulted dead and disabled troops

According to the article, Trump canceled a planned 2018 visit to honor U.S. service members who died in Europe during World World I at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris over concerns that the day’s rain would ruin his appearance, and because he didn’t think the visit necessary.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump is reported to have said.

Trump said the weather conditions prevented him from flying by helicopter and a motorcade was deemed too disruptive to local operations.

Trump lambasted the article’s claims that characterized the president as cynical about military service, saying “they made it up.”

“If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low lifes and they’re liars,” Trump said about the anonymous sources quoted in article. “And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more.”

The Atlantic said it stands by its reporting.

Former and current Trump officials were quick to come to the president’s defense with their own recollections of events.

“The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS,” Sarah Sanders said in a tweet. The former White House press secretary said she was “one of the people part of the discussion” on Trump’s canceled visit to Aisne-Marne and that Trump’s comments on the war dead “never happened.”

Trump campaign national press secretary…