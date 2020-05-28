Trump focuses on social media regulation as US coronavirus death toll passes milestone – live | US news

Trump presents condolences a day after death toll surpasses 100,000

Trump supplied his condolences to the family members of Americans who’ve died from coronavirus, a day after the US death toll from the virus surpassed 100,000.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” Trump wrote on Twitter this morning.

“To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

Trump didn’t initially weigh in on the nation reaching the grim milestone yesterday, as a substitute tweeting this morning about particular counsel Robert Mueller, Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer and his anticipated govt order directed at social media firms.

Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, launched a video final evening mourning the lack of 100,000 Americans. “For all of you who are hurting so badly, I’m so sorry for your loss,” Biden stated. “This nation grieves with you. Take some solace from the fact we all grieve with you.”


 Joe Biden addresses US as its coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 – video










09:40

This is Joan Greve, taking up for Joanna Walters.

The White House is reportedly not planning to launch financial projections this summer season, as the coronavirus pandemic causes widespread unemployment and income losses.

The Washington Post reports:


The White House is meant to unveil a federal funds proposal each February after which sometimes gives a ‘mid-session review’ in July or August with up to date projections on financial developments such as unemployment, inflation and financial progress.

Budget specialists stated they weren’t conscious of any earlier White House opting in opposition to offering forecasts on this ‘mid-session review’ doc in some other yr since no less than the 1970s. …

The doc can be slated for publication just some months earlier than the November elections.

Even if Trump declines to launch the financial projections earlier than the November presidential election, he’ll nonetheless be confronted with the truth that tens of tens of millions of Americans have needed to file for unemloyment for the reason that begin of the coronavirus disaster.











09:24

US unemployment claims surpass 40 million amid pandemic

The variety of Americans who’ve misplaced their jobs prior to now 10 weeks soared to greater than 40 million as the variety of unemployment claims continued to rise with 2.1 million folks submitting for unemployment final week.

The staggering job losses mark a grim milestone within the financial disaster that has gripped the US for the reason that coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and stay-at-home orders in an effort to halt the unfold of the lethal pandemic.

The newest figures from the Department of Labor present that the speed of recent unemployment claims has continued to fall over the previous couple of weeks, down from its peak in early April, when 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment in a single week.

Earlier this month, the division reported that greater than 20 million Americans misplaced their jobs in April, bringing the unemployment fee to 14.7%, up from 4.4% in March.

While the expansion of unemployment claims has slowed, tens of millions extra have continued to file for unemployment every week, bringing the overall variety of unemployed to a disastrous fee not seen for the reason that Great Depression.











08:48

No phrase from president as grim milestone passes

Good Morning, US live weblog readers, there’s a busy day forward in coronavirus and politics news, so please keep tuned for all of the developments within the US.

Here’s the place issues are this hour:

  • Donald Trump has not but spoken out concerning the US reaching yesterday the grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths throughout the nation. And in lots of states the incidence of recent circumstances remains to be rising, particularly within the south and midwest.
  • Washington DC, plans to start tentative reopening for enterprise tomorrow, though the mayor of America’s capital has warned there’ll seemingly be extra circumstances of coronavirus.
  • We are awaiting a attainable govt order from the president right now that makes an attempt an aggressive regulatory transfer in opposition to social media platforms, after Trump erupted in outrage when Twitter included some fact-checks, for the primary time, in two of his tweets associated to voting, earlier this week.
  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will maintain a briefing at 2pm ET.

