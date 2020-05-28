Trump focuses on social media regulation as US coronavirus death toll passes milestone – live | US news



The variety of Americans who’ve misplaced their jobs prior to now 10 weeks soared to greater than 40 million as the variety of unemployment claims continued to rise with 2.1 million folks submitting for unemployment final week.

The staggering job losses mark a grim milestone within the financial disaster that has gripped the US for the reason that coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and stay-at-home orders in an effort to halt the unfold of the lethal pandemic.

The newest figures from the Department of Labor present that the speed of recent unemployment claims has continued to fall over the previous couple of weeks, down from its peak in early April, when 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment in a single week.

Earlier this month, the division reported that greater than 20 million Americans misplaced their jobs in April, bringing the unemployment fee to 14.7%, up from 4.4% in March.

While the expansion of unemployment claims has slowed, tens of millions extra have continued to file for unemployment every week, bringing the overall variety of unemployed to a disastrous fee not seen for the reason that Great Depression.