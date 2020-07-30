Trump floats delaying election despite lack of authority to do so

Trump has no authority to postpone an election, and the Constitution offers Congress the power to set the date for ballot.

But in his tweet on Thursday early morning, Trump used the tip since he declared without proof the contest will be flawed.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” he composed. “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence that mail-in ballot leads to scams.