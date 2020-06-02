Trump fires back at Biden over speech criticising use of DC church and protest response

Donald Trump fired back at Joe Biden after the previous vp sharply criticised his use of a Washington, DC, church as half of his announcement that he was deploying US army belongings to fight protesters within the capital metropolis.

“Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn’t even know the questions,” the president tweeted about six hours after Mr Biden gave one of the primary main speeches of the 2020 normal election.

That got here in response to the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee saying in a speech Tuesday morning in Philadelphia that the president must care “for all of us, not just those who voted for [him].”





“The president held up the Bible at St. John’s church. I wish he’d open it once in awhile instead of brandishing it,” Mr Biden mentioned. “If he did, he’d see that we’re all called to love each other like we love ourselves. It’s hard work but it’s the work of America.”

But the president later tweeted that “weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life,” including the phrase that he has used to explain himself, his presidency and his most popular mindset to finish the sometimes-violent protests in response to a black man’s loss of life below the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis: “LAW & ORDER!”

