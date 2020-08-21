Trump files emergency request to prevent subpoena of his tax records after judge denies motion

The filing right away followed a ruling by United States District Judge Victor Marrero, who rejected Trump’s request to put his choice dismissing the suit on hold to enable the President’s legal group time to appeal.

Trump’s attorneys told the second United States Circuit Court of Appeals that without a stay it would lead to “quintessential irreparable harm” by permitting the subpoena for the records to proceed.

As part of a contract in between the President’s attorneys and the Manhattan district lawyer’s workplace, the subpoena would not be implemented up until 7 calendar days from Marrero’s choice.

Trump’s attorneys are now asking the appeals court to not enable the subpoena to be implemented up until one week after the appeals court guidelines on the case.