Trump fields audience questions on mail-in voting, riots, says Democrats ‘destroying our country’

Addressing one audience member’s inquiry, Trump said that he thought mail-in voting posed the “biggest risk” to a reasonable election come November.

‘The most important question’

“I think it’s the most important question I’ll be asked,” Trump said after an audience wanted to understand how the president will make sure the election is “free from fraudulent and absentee votes and mail-in ballots.”

Trump raised his concerns about states like California that want to do an all-mail-in ballot election this fall due to coronavirus concerns. The president said mail-in ballots would raise questions about the integrity of the election.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been “mailing out millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told the audience. “Where are they going?…Is the postman going to hand them out? Are they going to take them out of the mailbox?”

The president added his concerns that the country like China could “print millions of ballots using the exact same paper” so that they can interfere in the election.

Some election officials and voting experts, however, have challenged the president’s concerns, pointing to safeguards that states use to safeguard the authenticity of mail-in ballots.

Trump also made a distinction between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots due to the safeguards in requesting an absentee ballot.

“People proceed through a process for that — but the mail-in ballots, they mail them to anyone and they send them out by the millions,” the president said.

He added that he has voted via absentee ballot because his voting address is in Florida although he spents most of his time at the White House in Washingtion, D.C.

Trump added he thought many people prefer to vote in person on Election Day.

“We experienced World War I and we voted, we experienced World War II and we voted. And we now have a virus, and by that point [November] it’ll be less and less,” he said.

‘These people are vandals’

Another audience member asked the president what the administration would do to help keep the streets safe following the unrest in Wisconsin this week.

The president responded by saying when former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, were still running the state, it wouldn’t have happened. (Wisconsin’s current governor is Tony Evers, a Democrat.)

“You happen to have a Democrat governor right now,” the president said. “Democrats think it’s wonderful that they’re destroying our country. It’s a very sick thing going on, nobody’s ever seen it.”

Trump also claimed the “radical left” was manipulating presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and would soon “take him over.”

“With that being said, the Republicans have to get tougher,” Trump said. “I’m telling them all the time, because they’re sitting back, they want to be politically correct. … And we told them, every night we’re going to get tougher and tougher, and at some point there’s going to be retribution because there has to be.”

“These people are vandals, but they’re agitators. But they’re really — they’re terrorists in a sense.”

‘We’ll have close to 300 judges’

When asked by another audience member in what he considered his greatest accomplishment during office, Trump first noted the historic number of judges his administration has had the oppertunity to get confirmed.

“I think before I’m finished this term, we’ll have close to 300 judges — federal judges,” that he said. “That’s a number that nobody can even believe, and part of it was that President Obama was unable to get judges approved in a large number — about 142 judges. So I took it off, got them approved, and then got a lot approved beyond.”

He said that he’s also proud of how his administration has rebuilt the military, launched Space Force and gotten Republican-backed tax cuts signed into law.

Taking on the media

Trump also told Fox News host Sean Hannity he believed he wouldn’t have now been elected president in 2016 if that he didn’t “take on the media.”

“The New York Times is so dishonest, The Washington Post is so dishonest. They write things — you can do something great and they can make it sound horrible. You could do something, and they can make it sound beyond belief bad, like it’s the worst thing ever.”

Earlier, during a wideranging interview, Trump added he believes his former national security adviser, John Bolton, should be prosecuted for “releas[ing] classified” information. The president also said that he plans on building on the accomplishments from his first term if he could be reelected.

“I never did this before,” Trump said of the presidency. “I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. … Now, I know everybody and I have great people in the administration.”