Trump family tries to block publication of book by president’s niece – report | Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s family went to court to decide to try to block publication of a tell-all book by the US president’s niece, Mary Trump, the New York Times reported.

According to her publisher, New York-based Simon & Schuster, Mary Trump’s book will describe “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse” within the Trump clan.

The New York Times said that a request a temporary restraining order had been filed by Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, in Queens county surrogate’s court in New York, which handled the estate of the deceased family patriarch, Fred Trump.

The court papers say that Mary Trump had previously signed a non-disclosure agreement and that the book violates its terms, the newspaper reported.

Mary Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is set to be released in July and has already created a storm of media coverage based solely on the publisher’s notes describing its content as explaining the inner workings of “one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families”.

According to her social networking profiles, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist from Long Island, is not any fan of her famous and powerful uncle and it has expressed strong support for liberal causes.

Nor is hers the only real book currently bedeviling the Trump administration. Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton has just published his unvarnished account of working for the White House – which Trump also tried to block. That book has generated days of negative headlines around the globe.