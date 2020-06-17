After the dismantling of Obama-era reforms on policing, Donald Trump designated Barak Obama and Joe Biden for failing to fix policing in their eight years in office.

Mr Trump signed an executive order at the White House on Tuesday that will, in part, ban chokeholds, develop a database of excessive force complaints, and incentivise de-escalation training and the hiring of mental health experts.

Senator Chuck Schumer said any particular one “inadequate” executive order wouldn’t make up for the Trump administration’s recent policies designed to roll back the progress made in previous years beneath the Obama administration.





“He said President Obama did nothing on police reform. But the fact is, they made a lot of progress, and President Trump rolled it back,” Mr Schumer said.

During his Rose Garden address to announce the police reforms, Mr Trump focused on “many of the same politicians now presenting themselves as the solution are the same ones who have failed for decades on schools, jobs, justice, and crime”.

“President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight-year period. The reason they didn’t try is they had no idea how to do it,” he said.

Mr Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said that Mr Trump knew that he was making untrue statements.

“He knows that isn’t true because he has spent the past three years tearing down the very reforms the Obama-Biden administration pursued,” she said to NBC.

The report highlights a number Obama-era policies which have been overturned since Mr Trump took office, including a 2017 decision to reverse restrictions on surplus military gear that the Department of Defence could supply to police departments.

The measure had been applied following the utilization of riot gear to control public unrest following the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Also in 2017, the Justice Department said it would end the policy of investigating police departments and issuing public reports.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, meanwhile, issued a memo before his ouster that limited the usage of “consent decrees”, which are legal agreements between police and the Justice Department that mandated reforms.

“In particular, it requires that the Department provide state and local governmental entities an adequate opportunity to respond to any allegations of legal violations; requires special caution before using a consent decree to resolve disputes with state or local governmental entities,” Mr Sessions wrote.