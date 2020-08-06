Trump falsely claims kids 'almost immune' from coronavirus

President Trump argued that children should return to US schools because they’re “almost” or “virtually immune” from the coronavirus. Even though children are less susceptible to the virus, they can still transmit it to others in their household or within their communities.

Trump said he would get media criticism for using the term “totally immune,” adding, “but the fact is that they are virtually immune from this problem.” Later, Facebook said it had removed a post from President Donald Trump’s page for containing false claims about Covid-19.

The post was the video of the interview the President gave to Fox News.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

Stone added the specific comments that had run afoul of Facebook’s rules were Trump’s false claims about children being almost immune to the virus.

The same clip appears to have also been posted to Twitter by the Trump campaign, which was then shared from the President’s main account.

