Trump falsely accuses of Obama of treason in latest unfounded attack on his predecessor

Trump for months has publicly accused Obama of committing crimes, but has again and again declined to state which crimes in particular when asked by reporters. But talking to CBN News in an interview that aired Monday, Trump offered, without evidence, that Obama had committed treason for spying on his campaign.
“It’s treason,” Trump said. “Look, when I came out a long time ago, I said they’ve been spying on my campaign. I said they’ve been taping, and that was in quotes, meaning a modern day version of taping, it’s all the same thing. But a modern day version. But they’ve been spying on my campaign.”
In reality, there is absolutely no evidence that the Obama spied on Trump’s campaign or committed any acts that reach the definition of treason. Under the Constitution, treason is narrowly defined: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
While some misconduct related to the Russia investigation has been uncovered, and many former FBI officials have now been chided for his or her handling of certain aspects of the probe, Trump has again and again exaggerated the breadth of the wrongdoing or latched onto unproven accusations that even some members of his own administration have struggled to publicly explain or defend.
Expanding on his unfounded claim Monday, Trump went on to say that members of the Obama administration has been executed for his or her alleged crimes.
“If it was the opposite, two years ago, 25 people would have been convicted and they would be sent to jail for 50 years. And by the way, if it were 100 years ago, or 50 years ago, they would have been executed, but we’re in a different time,” he said.
“We’re in a different time. You understand what I mean by that. They spied on the opposing party’s campaign and we caught them.” Trump continued, “I just hope I get tremendous evangelical Christian support.”