Trump falsely accuses of Obama of treason in latest unfounded attack on his predecessor

Trump for months has publicly accused Obama of committing crimes, but has again and again declined to state which crimes in particular when asked by reporters. But talking to CBN News in an interview that aired Monday, Trump offered, without evidence, that Obama had committed treason for spying on his campaign.

“It’s treason,” Trump said. “Look, when I came out a long time ago, I said they’ve been spying on my campaign. I said they’ve been taping, and that was in quotes, meaning a modern day version of taping, it’s all the same thing. But a modern day version. But they’ve been spying on my campaign.”

In reality, there is absolutely no evidence that the Obama spied on Trump’s campaign or committed any acts that reach the definition of treason. Under the Constitution, treason is narrowly defined: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

His comments squeeze into a years-long pattern of claiming, without proof, that Democratic partisans within the Justice Department and the FBI abused their powers to investigate members of his campaign and undermine his presidency. In recent months, Trump has floated the term “Obamagate” being an attempt to paint himself because the victim of a supposed “coup” by Obama and rewrite the truth of the Mueller investigation.