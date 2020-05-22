Trump fails to wear mask at Michigan Ford plant visit despite company request – video | US news

Donald Trump showed up without a safety mask on a visit to the carmaker Ford’s Michigan strategy despite the company calling for site visitors to wear them. ‘I had one on before. I wore one in the back area. I didn’ t desire to offer journalism the enjoyment of seeing it,’ he claimed.

Trump visited the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, which has actually been creating ventilators and also individual safety devices throughout the coronavirus episode. The head of state’s choice to not wear a mask attracted the wrath of Michigan’s state attorney general of the United States, Dana Nessel, after she had actually composed to the White House stating it was the regulation in Michigan that everybody need to wear a mask.

‘The president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. This is not a joke,’ she informed CNN