Lawmakers on either side of the aisle are demanding answers after a flurry of studies revealed the intelligence group concluded months in the past that Russia supplied bounties to incentivize Taliban-linked militants to kill US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

The uproar features a refrain of Republicans who’re usually reticent to confront President Trump, who has sought to deflect blame and duty by arguing he was not briefed on the intelligence that he claims isn’t credible.

But congressional Republicans and Democrats — calling the reported Russian operation “egregious” and “disturbing” — say Trump’s explanations solely increase extra questions that the administration should reply instantly. The Hill studies.

“Anything with any hint of credibility that would endanger our service members, much less put a bounty on their lives, to me, should have been briefed immediately to the commander in chief and a plan to deal with that situation,” mentioned Rep. Mac Thornberry (Texas), the highest Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, who’s retiring from Congress on the finish of this time period.

Thornberry, who added that the bipartisan “insistence to see the intelligence” is “even stronger nonpublicly” than it has been publicly, echoed different navy leaders who’ve expressed incredulousness that such intelligence didn’t attain the commander in chief.