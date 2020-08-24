Trump eyes campaign reboot with made-for-TV convention as protesters clash on site By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: U.S. President Trump addresses 2020 Council for National Policy conference in Arlington, Virginia



2/3

By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON/CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) – Republicans will make their case today that the financial and political future of the United States depends on the re-election of Donald Trump, at a celebration convention created to highlight his pre-pandemic record as president and plant doubt about challengerJoe Biden

Against the background of a coronavirus pandemic that has actually eliminated https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/0100B5K8423/index.html over 175,000 Americans, and a taking place economic crisis that has actually seen the loss of countless tasks and Trump’s disintegration in the surveys, Republicans prepare a partially virtual, partially in-person extravaganza https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-convention-people-factbo/factbox-who-is-speaking-at-the-republican-national-convention-and-why-idUSKBN25J0RI studded with Trump member of the family that includes the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

The four-day convention will focus on the highlights of Trump’s very first term and a pledge to do more in a 2nd, stated White House and celebration authorities, who did …