Trump expresses sorrow for 100,000 coronavirus deaths the morning after grim milestone

President Trump lastly referenced the grim milestone of 100,000 Americans dying of the coronavirus in a Thursday morning tweet.

‘We have simply reached a really unhappy milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,’ he wrote at 9:37 a.m. ‘To all of the households & associates of those that have handed, I wish to prolong my heartfelt sympathy & love for all the things that these nice individuals stood for & signify. God be with you!’

The U.S. crossed the threshold Wednesday night as the president was touchdown on Air Force One after spending the day at Kennedy Space Center in hopes to see the SpaceX rocket and craft hoist American astronauts into house from U.S. soil for the first time.

President Trump returned to the White House Wednesday evening having skipped making public remarks after the rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center was scrubbed. He did not touch upon the 100,000 American lifeless till Thursday morning

President Trump acknowledged the 100,000 lifeless Americans of the coronavirus Thursday morning, saying he needed to increase his ‘heartfeld sympathy & love’ to their household and associates

President Trump later tweeted about China being accountable for the coronavirus. Calling it a ‘very unhealthy “gift”‘ from the Asian nation

The mission was aborted attributable to climate and so Trump left Florida with out making his deliberate public remarks.

He spent Wednesday evening tweeting clips of Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business Network Show, together with the host calling him ‘arguably the best president in our historical past.’

He spent most of Thursday morning retweeting messages about what he refers to as ‘Obamagate.’

He additionally teased a ‘social media’ government order that aides informed reporters he deliberate to signal later Thursday. The language of the government order has but to be made public.

‘This shall be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!’ the president tweeted at 8:37 a.m.

He referenced the coronavirus lifeless an hour later.

Trump then took a swat at China, the place the virus originated.

‘All over the World the CoronaVirus, a really unhealthy “gift” from China, marches on,’ he wrote. ‘Not good!’

Trump has shied away from the typical position of ‘mourner-in-chief’ regardless of his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying Tuesday that he takes that accountability ‘very critically.’

‘This is the hardest a part of his presidency – going via this pandemic,’ she informed reporters in the briefing room, including that he had associates who perished. ‘It’s actual to him, it is private to him.’

‘So he does see his position as that – comforting the nation,’ she added. ‘But reopening the nation, giving the nation hope right now,’ she stated was one other position the president thought he wanted to fill throughout the pandemic.

The presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has made coping with loss a part of his political persona.

He misplaced his son Beau to most cancers practically 5 years in the past. His first spouse and child daughter had been killed in a automotive accident in December 1972.

He would usually speak about his experiences with grief to these ready on the rope line to speak to him after marketing campaign occasions.

On Wednesday night, in a brief video, Biden talked to those that misplaced family members from COVID-19 and stated, ‘I believe I do know what you are feeling.’

‘You really feel such as you’re being sucked right into a black gap in the center of your chest,’ the former vp described.

‘It’s suffocating. Your coronary heart is damaged, there’s nothing however a sense of vacancy proper now,’ he stated.

Joe Biden marked the 100,000 Americans who died of the coronavirus Wednesday by tweeting a two-minute video he recorded. In it, he talked about grief and in addition hit the Trump administration for its response to the pandemic

Biden additionally used the video to take a shot at the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

‘It’s made all the worse by figuring out it is a fateful milestone we by no means ought to have reached, it may have been averted,’ the Democratic presidential candidate stated.

Biden additional blamed Trump by citing a Columbia University examine that stated 36,000 lives may have been saved had the U.S. gone into lockdown per week earlier.

Trump stated the examine was politicized.

‘Columbia is a liberal, disgraceful establishment to put in writing that as a result of all the people who they cater to had been months after me, they stated we should not shut it,’ the president stated, referring to his late January partial journey ban from China that he credit with saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Last Thursday, Trump ordered flags round the nation to fly at half-staff for three days as the dying toll crept towards 100,000.

‘I shall be reducing the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the subsequent three days in reminiscence of the Americans we’ve got misplaced to the CoronaVirus … On Monday, the flags shall be at half-staff in honor of the women and men in our Military who’ve made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation,’ the president tweeted.

The transfer got here at the urging of Democratic management on Capitol Hill, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer writing to Trump to encourage the gesture.

McEnany pointed to the transfer when she appeared on Fox News Channel Thursday morning.

‘He lowered the flag to half-staff for a number of days in anticipation of this quantity arising,’ the press secretary stated when requested about the milestone.

‘He grieves for the lack of life,’ she added. ‘And, you recognize, due to this president, we stayed far beneath that 2.2 million estimate that was initially on the market. The extraordinary efforts of this administration and the work of the American individuals helped to maintain this from being a lot worse than it may have been.’