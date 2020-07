Trump expected to order China’s Bytedance to sell TikTok’s US operations

The US federal government is performing a nationwide security evaluation of TikTok and is preparing to make a policy suggestion to Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed press reporters today at the WhiteHouse

.

ByteDance has actually been thinking about changes to its corporate structure and had actually apparently currently been checking out the possibility of offering a bulk stake in TikTok.

Microsoft MSFT remains in talks to acquire TikTok, according to the New York Times , mentioning an individual with understanding of the conversations. Microsoft decreased to remark to CNN Business