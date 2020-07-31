Trump expected to order China’s Bytedance to sell TikTok’s US operations

The US federal government is performing a nationwide security evaluation of TikTok and is preparing to make a policy suggestion to Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed press reporters today at the WhiteHouse

.

Critics of TikTok fret that the information it gathers on its US users might wind up in the hands of the Chinese federal government, though TikTok has stated it saves its information beyond China which it would withstand any efforts by Beijing to take the details.

Cybersecurity specialists have actually stated TikTok’s possible threat to nationwide security is largely theoretical which there is no proof to recommend that TikTok’s user information has actually been jeopardized by Chinese intelligence.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen contributed to this story.