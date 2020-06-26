Trump executive order directs feds to prioritize skills over college degrees in hiring

The order is expected to occur during a board meeting that advises the administration on worker policies.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, adviser and co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, has recommended the federal government — which employs more than 2 million civilian workers — re-strategize who they hire.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 13 PER CENT, 2020 GRADS SHOULD PLAN MARKET TURNAROUND, INDUSTRY EXPERTS SAY

“We are modernizing federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she told The Associated Press.

“We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.”

The White House simply eliminating degree requirements but is as an alternative encouraging that skillsets for jobs be prioritized, creating a degree less important.

IVANKA TRUMP: SKILL-BASED EDUCATION IS CRUCIAL TO PUTTING MORE AMERICANS ON A WAY TO PROMISING CAREERS

Ivanka Trump believes this can broaden the workforce and improve it by being more inclusive.

“Americans are eager to get to work but they need our help,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Ross, the board’s other co-chair, said the requirement for apprentices and vocational training was widely needed prior to the coronavirus pandemic which has now put millions of Americans out of work.

The Office of Personnel Management will undoubtedly be responsible for executing the new directive in an endeavor to have more Americans back in the workforce quickly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Private organizations are encouraged to follow this new protocol, and companies like IBM have already rolled out initiatives like this, reportedly hiring 15 percent of its workforce from non-traditional backgrounds a year ago — hiring based on skill rather than one’s level of education.

This strategy is expected to help employ individuals from underprivileged areas who could not fundamentally afford a two- or four-year degree.

The workforce advisory board is expected to announce information on a private-sector ad campaign led by Apple, IBM and the nonprofit Ad Council as an easy way to encourage alternate pathways into the workforce besides education.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.