Trump escorted out of briefing as man shot near White House – Panorama

US President Donald Trump was escorted out of a news conference after Secret Service agents shot and wounded a man who claimed to be armed outside the White House, BBC News reported.

The Secret Service said the incident happened one block from the compound, when an officer fired on the suspect who had run “aggressively” towards him.

An agent then walked on stage as Mr Trump was speaking and led him away.

The president returned minutes later to say the situation was under control.

The US Secret Service said the incident happened on Monday on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave – outside the White House perimeter.

It said a 51-year-old man, who has not been identified, approached the officer, told him he had weapons and assumed a “shooter’s stance”, whereupon the officer shot him in the torso.

The Secret Service did not say whether the man was armed. It added that “both the officer and the suspect were then taken to hospital”, and that “at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached”.