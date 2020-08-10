Trump escorted from briefing after shooting outside White House By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus illness (COVID-19) pandemic briefing at the White House



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump was suddenly escorted from the White House briefing space on Monday quickly after a shooting outside the fence surrounding the complex.

Trump went back to the media space after numerous minutes and stated an individual had actually been shot by police and to the health center. He stated he comprehended the suspect had actually been equipped.

“It was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump stated. “It seems to be very well under control. … But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person.”

He stated the shooting was near the fence at the edge of the White House premises.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting, Trump stated. He applauded the Secret Service action and stated the company would have more information on the occasion later on.

“There were no details – we just found out just now,” Trump informed press reporters.

The Secret Service did not instantly react to inquiries about the event.

Minutes into a news briefing, Trump was gotten of the space without any description for the interruption.