Trump encourages North Carolina supporters to vote by mail, as he attacks voting by mail

“We’re going on to win a tremendous election in November, to be exact November 3 in North Carolina,” Trump informed supporters who had actually called into a telephone rally. “You can request absentee ballots right now. Absentee ballots are great.”

In current months, Trump has actually progressively attempted to reject mail- invoting He wrongly tweeted in July: “Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race.”

During Tuesday’s telerally, Trump urged supporters to “watch that other people aren’t cheating, because that’s what they’re looking to do.”

At the exact same time, he informed his audience: “Absentee voting is a secure process. It’s initiated by the voter — you request it — and every voter is verified. Every vote is verified. It’s the exact opposite of Democrats’ voter fraud scheme. They want to mail ballots to every eligible voter all over the state.” North Carolina marks the 3rd battlefield state where Trump has actually signified supporters to cast their votes by mail; he has actually made comparable remarks to supporters in Arizona and Florida On Monday, project surrogate and Trump child Eric Trump urged supporters to vote absentee as well, informing them at a bus trip stop, “In Florida you have an honest system, so vote absentee. Your vote will be counted; it’s real.” Calls for supporters to vote absentee might belie a bigger issue among Republicans– that they …

