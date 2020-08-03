Trump drops opposition to Microsoft bid for TikTok

Donald Trump has abandoned his opposition to Microsoft buying TikTok while vowing to ban the Chinese-owned video app in the US unless an American company acquired it by September 15.

Mr Trump also said that the Treasury should receive a portion of any sale price, because the US would be helping the deal by allowing TikTok to continue to operate in the country.

After saying on Friday that he opposed a US company buying TikTok — owned by China’s ByteDance — the president reversed course after speaking to Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, which is in talks to purchase TikTok.

“I don’t mind whether it is Microsoft or somebody else . . . a very American company,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House, describing his phone call with the Microsoft boss as a “great conversation”.

Mr Trump said he gave Mr Nadella until mid-September to try to conclude the deal. “I set a date of around September 15 at which point it’s going to be out of business in the US.”

The White House did not respond to a question about how the Treasury would be paid as part of TikTok sale, given that it would be a private sector deal.

“I did say that if you buy it, whatever the price is . . . a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come…