Trump draws fresh health concerns after he appears to have trouble lifting glass of water

President Donald Trump’s health has been questioned by critics after he appeared to struggle lifting a glass of water and descending a staircase at his graduation speech at West Point.

During the speech on Saturday, Trump started to lift the glass together with his right hand but seemed unable to guide all of it the way up to his lips, using his left hand to steady the glass.

It isn’t the first time Trump has used two hands to sip from a cup of water, an odd tic which has led some to question whether he has a medical issue.

‘This is really a persistent neurological sign that, combined with the others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan,’ Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist, wrote on Twitter in response to the West Point footage.

Descending the stairs after his speech, Trump appeared unsteady as he looked down at his feet and crept slowly down the steps.

‘Recent videos make it clear that there’s something medically wrong with Trump. The way he walks, how he holds a glass of water, his slurred words, his lapses in thought. What is the White House hiding?’ tweeted Jon Cooper, a top fundraiser for Joe Biden.

Trump insists he is in perfect health and the White House recently released an annual physical that claimed he is in good shape for his age. He turns 74 on Sunday.

Trump’s habit of sipping water with two hands has been noted since at least 2017, when he cradled a glass while delivering his national security strategy in-front of military service members in Washington, D.C.

In another 2017 speech, Trump gulped from the water bottle with two hands while touting a trade cope with Japan.

On Saturday, Trump urged West Point’s graduating class Saturday to ‘never forget’ the legacy of soldiers before them who fought a bloody war to ‘extinguish the evil of slavery.’

Trump’s appeal to remember history came as his own relationship with the military is under strain from the unrelenting criticism he and Pentagon leaders have faced over their response to protests that erupted after George Floyd´s death in Minneapolis.

It also came hours after Trump made what amounted to a rare concession for him: He rescheduled a campaign rally planned for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The day marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and Tulsa was the scene of a fiery white-on-black attack in 1921.

‘What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions from the passions and prejudices of the moment,’ Trump told more than 1,100 graduates at an unique outdoor ceremony held throughout a pandemic.

‘When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is what is permanent, timeless, putting up with and eternal.’

Trump and United States Military Academy superintendent Darryl A. Williams salute along side graduating cadets as the national anthem is played all through commencement ceremonies

Trump delivers the commencement address at the 2020 US Military Academy Graduation

In the past fourteen days, Trump has yelled at Defense Secretary Mark Esper for publicly opposing his call to deploy active-duty troops to quell the protests stemming from the killing of Floyd, who was simply black, by way of a white Minneapolis police officer.

During the commencement ceremony, protesters denounced the president from boats and kayaks along the nearby Hudson River.

Trump also used his first West Point address to remind the newly commissioned officers of the academy’s history and storied generals like Douglas MacArthur and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

‘It was on this soil that American patriots held the most vital fortress inside our war for independence,’ Trump said. He said the U.S. Military Academy ‘gave us the men and women who fought and won a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery within one lifetime of our founding.´´

‘This is your history. This may be the legacy that every of you inherits,’ Trump continued, adding that it was bought with American blood spilled in battle. ‘You must never forget it.’

Trump, however, was incorrect to say women had been trained at West Point for the anti-slavery fight; these were not allowed to become cadets until 1976.

His remarks also overlooked numerous West Point graduates who served in the Confederacy, including President Jefferson Davis, Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Braxton Bragg. Some are actually seeking the removal of Bragg’s name from North Carolina’s Fort Bragg.

In the speech, Trump leaned in to his ‘America first’ brand of foreign policy without uttering the phrase, telling the Army’s newest officers their job is ‘not to rebuild foreign nations, but to defend and defend strongly our nation from our foreign enemies.’

‘It is not the job of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that numerous people have never heard of.’ He said America isn’t the ‘policeman of the planet,’ but warned adversaries that it’s going to ‘never, ever hesitate’ to act when its folks are threatened.

He thanked those in the military who helped the country respond to the coronavirus, yet again calling it an ‘invisible enemy’ from China.

At the end of the ceremony, five hulking helicopters flew low and slow within the field because the graduates tossed their white dress caps into the air

The president stressed the unity of a graduating class that came ‘from every race, religion, color and creed.’ The class also incorporates citizens of 11 other countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, South Korea and Tanzania.

Trump highlighted bigger defense budgets under his watch but falsely said he had destroyed 100 per cent of the Islamic State caliphate in the Middle East; the group still poses a threat to the U.S. He noted he had directed the killing of two terrorist leaders and had created the Space Force.

Trump also remembered a cadet who died in an accident last year and whose father is a Secret Service agent, and noted that both he and the Army share a birthday Sunday. Trump will turn 74, while the Army marks its 254th year of existence.

Esper did not attend, but emphasized the maxims of duty, honor and country in a video message, saying they will help guide the newest officers ‘in challenging times and in the face of new and emerging threats.’

Trump’s appearance at West Point had been criticized as a political move that would put the graduates at risk considering that the academy is found up the Hudson River from New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

The Army defended the move, saying the cadets had to get back to campus anyway for final medical checks, equipment and training. They was home since spring break in early March..

For the ceremony, the newly commissioned second lieutenants wore face masks while they marched onto the parade field, but removed them after sitting for the socially distant ceremony required by the pandemic.

Instead of shaking hands with the president, they exchanged salutes. Family and friends are not allowed to attend and had to watch on line.

At the end of the ceremony, five hulking helicopters flew low and slow within the field because the graduates tossed their white dress caps into the air.