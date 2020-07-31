Trump doubles down, warns November will bring ‘greatest election disaster in history’

He recommended individuals vote in individual or send absentee tallies.

“This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history,” he advancedFriday “And by the way, you guys like to talk to about Russia and China and other places? They’ll be able to forge ballots, they’ll forge them. They’ll do whatever they have to do.”

TRUMP SAFEGUARDS TWEET ON POSSIBLE ELECTION DAY HOLD-UP AT CONTENTIOUS INTERVIEW

The president has actually consistently raised issues including broad mail-in ballot, which is anticipated to be more extensively utilized in the November election out of issue for security provided the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans have actually drawn a difference with basic absentee tallies provided the procedure in location to get one.

But on Thursday, Trump triggered a firestorm when he drifted the concept of postponing the election till it might be performed in individual. Trump has no authority to do so, as the Constitution provides Congress the power to set the date for elections, and even Republicans pressed back at the idea.

SWIFT REACTION AFTER TRUMP RECOMMENDS POSTPONING ELECTION

At Thursday’s White House rundown, Trump declaring universal mail-in balloting might postpone the election results for weeks or perhaps months after Election Day.

“You’re sending out hundreds of millions of universal mail-in ballots. Hundreds of millions. Where are they going? Who are they being sent to? It’s common sense,” Trump stated. “I want an election, and a result, much more than you. I think we’re doing very well. … I don’t want to see a rigged election.”

On Friday, he insisted he desires the election to happen, and even stated, “I wish we’d move it up, okay?”

Earlier this month, NAPO backed Trump for president, after backing then-Vice President Joe Biden in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.

In revealing NAPO’s assistance for Trump, President Michael McHale composed Trump’s assistance is essential “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.”

“We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers,” McHale composed in the letter.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Gregg Re added to this report.