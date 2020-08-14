At a press briefing, Donald Trump did not refute a false birther theory about Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), telling the reporter who asked about it that he “will take a look.” CNN’s Jim Acosta called it “a new low” for the president.
Trump doesn't refute false Kamala Harris birther theory
