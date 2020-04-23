Trump disregards science as chaos overtakes coronavirus response

The Trump administration is bent on ignoring science in the battle against coronavirus.

Wednesday, a top official working on a COVID-19 vaccine claimed he was ousted after opposing efforts to push unproven medications promoted by President Trump as “game changer” remedies.

That was followed by an inconsistent briefing at the White House. Conflicting messages regarding the reboot of the economy, the need for increased testing, and the possible resurgence of the virus keep coming our way. Trump is consistent in his efforts to suppress facts.

Then, Trump got Redfield, the director of the CDC, to take back his remarks about the coronavirus being more difficult in winter.

