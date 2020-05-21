Trump disputes China’s Covid-19 death toll and details hydroxychloroquine ‘regimen’ – video | US news

Donald Trump says China’s coronavirus numbers ‘weren’t right’, earlier than including it has ‘been easily shown and easily proven’, however he didn’t present any proof.

The US president made the feedback throughout a gathering with the governors of Arkansas and Kansas, after explaining case numbers within the US have been beneficial if outbreaks in New York and New Jersey weren’t included. When requested by a journalist leaving the room on the finish of the assembly, Trump added his hydroxychloroquine routine finishes in ‘about two days’