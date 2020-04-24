Trump disagrees with Fauci on US testing capacity

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he disagrees with the country’s influential infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s remarks that the US needs to increase testing.

Fauci on Times 100 Tasks interview said that the country needs to hike the number of tests along with the ability to perform them. The statement is in contradiction to President Trump’s claim of the U.S having a “tremendous” capacity for testing.

He further added that sometimes, even if there is a chance to perform a test; the missing swab, right vail, or unavailability of extraction media hinders the process.

Expressing his distrust, Fauci said that the country doesn’t have the means to ramp up testing yet.

